you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Maharashtra govt revises COVID-19 guidelines for international passengers

In its revised guidelines, the state govt has imposed strict restrictions only on passengers from "High Risk Countries", which are South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Yaruqhullah Khan
December 02, 2021 / 06:46 PM IST
As per the revised guidelines, domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated need not carry an RT-PCR test report.



The Maharashtra government on December 2 revised the COVID-19 guidelines for international passengers, after the Union Health Ministry sent a letter on December 1 urging the state government to align the orders given in the wake of the new coronavirus variant omicron with Centre's guidelines.

"High-Risk Air Passengers may be deplaned on priority and separate counters will be arranged by respective airport management authorities at all international airports of the State of Maharashtra for their screening and verification," the state government said.

All “high-risk air passengers” will have to undergo RT-PCR Test immediately on arrival at international airports and a seven-day institutional quarantine with a second RT-PCR Test done on the last day, according to the new guidelines.

If any of the RT-PCR tests is found to be positive, then such a high-risk air passenger shall be shifted to a hospital with Covid-treatment facilities. Even if this passenger tests negative seven days later, he/she will have to undergo a further seven days of home quarantine, said the guidelines.

The new guidelines will also apply to people who visited these nations in the last 15 days, and any passenger who is symptomatic.

Domestic travellers

For domestic travellers, the state government has eased restrictions.

As per the revised guidelines, domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated need not carry an RT-PCR test report. However, domestic travellers who are not fully vaccinated must carry a negative RT-PCR report, from a test done not more than 72 hours before boarding the flight.

Meanwhile, DCP-Immigration and Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) will draft a proforma of declaration for all arriving passengers on international flights, to enter details of countries visited in the last 15 days.

Mumbai International Airport will share the proformas with all airlines. The information regarding travel in the last 15 days shall be cross-checked by immigration on arrival.
Yaruqhullah Khan
Tags: #aviation #Covid-19 #DGCA #Domestic passengers #Maharastra #MoCA #Omicorn #pandemic
first published: Dec 2, 2021 06:46 pm

