Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra govt asks Cidco to speed up Navi Mumbai airport work

The cost of constructing the Navi Mumbai International Airport is pegged at Rs 16,000 crore

Moneycontrol News
File image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed Cidco to expedite the Navi Mumbai International Airport project at a meeting on November 4.

City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) is reviewing the deadline for the project, according to a report by The Times of India.

The cost of constructing the airport is pegged at Rs 16,000 crore, the report said. The project has missed previous deadlines of December 2019 and May 2020.

"We are optimistic the project will gain speed as Adani Group has taken over," a Cidco official told the paper.

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) had in August 2020 acquired a controlling stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL).

MIAL manages the Mumbai International Airport, and will operate the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport as well.

"I am not in a position to comment on the new deadline, but work will be expedited," Cidco managing director Sanjay Mukherjee told the paper.

The Navi Mumbai airport has faced problems related to relocation of villagers, land acquisition and the environment.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 02:17 pm

tags #India #Maharashtra #mumbai

