Maharashtra extends timing of restaurants, shops; amusement parks to reopen from Oct 22

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra government on October 18 announced the extension in the timing of restaurants and shops in the state. The state government has also decided to allow amusement parks to open from October 22.

"After meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and COVID task force, it has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. It has also been decided to open amusement parks from 22nd Oct, amusement parks can be operated except water rides," reported news agency ANI.

That apart, the issue of COVID vaccination for children was also discussed in the meeting. The chief minister also instructed the Health Department to be in touch with the Central government to keep the stock of the vaccination for children ready.

This comes a day after Mumbai reported zero deaths due to COVID-19 on October 17 for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. The city's fatality count is now 16,180, as per data released by the city's civic body.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,715 new COVID19 cases, 2,680 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. This pushed the total COVID cases to 65,91,697 and total recoveries to 64,19,678. Current active cases in the state are 28,631.