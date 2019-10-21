Maharashtra elections 2019: Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar among stars who voted in Mumbai

As Maharashtra went to polls on October 21, celebrities led from the front in exercising their right to vote. From Sachin Tendulkar to Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, lyricist Gulzar and a host of sportspersons and actors were spotted at polling booths across the state.

Actor-director Aamir Khan was one of the stars who voted early in Bandra West. After he cast ballot, the actor said, "I appeal to all citizens of Maharashtra to come out and vote in large numbers."