MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Maharashtra CM to decide on reopening schools when COVID-19 spread is under control: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

"Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. We will consider it after 10-15 days as there is a low (rate of) infection among children," Tope said.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan are the three worst-hit states from the Omicron variant.

Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan are the three worst-hit states from the Omicron variant.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the chief minister will take the final decision on reopening of schools after the COVID-19 spread is under control and the situation improves.

"Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. We will consider it after 10-15 days as there is a low (rate of) infection among children. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard," Rajesh Tope told reporters on January 16

After seeing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, the state government decided to impose curbs including the shutting down of schools and colleges which had only recently begun.

As per the Centre's data, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan are the three worst-hit states from the Omicron variant. On January 16, Maharashtra reported 41,327 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths as active cases in the state stood at 2,65,346. Omicron cases reported in the day were eight taking the total Omicron tally in the state to 1,738.

On the first anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, the state health minister said that 10-15 percent of the eligible people in Maharashtra remain to be vaccinated as taking the jab is voluntary. "This is a challenge for the health department to ensure a cent per cent vaccination and we will make it possible," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

India on September 17 reached another milestone by administering over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till the evening on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday. This is the first time the country has completed more than two crore vaccinations in one day.

[With PTI inputs]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Maharashtra #Omicron #Rajesh Tope #schools
first published: Jan 17, 2022 01:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.