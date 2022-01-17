Maharashtra CM to decide on reopening schools when COVID-19 spread is under control: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan are the three worst-hit states from the Omicron variant.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the chief minister will take the final decision on reopening of schools after the COVID-19 spread is under control and the situation improves.

"Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. We will consider it after 10-15 days as there is a low (rate of) infection among children. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard," Rajesh Tope told reporters on January 16

After seeing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, the state government decided to impose curbs including the shutting down of schools and colleges which had only recently begun.

As per the Centre's data, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan are the three worst-hit states from the Omicron variant. On January 16, Maharashtra reported 41,327 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths as active cases in the state stood at 2,65,346. Omicron cases reported in the day were eight taking the total Omicron tally in the state to 1,738.

On the first anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, the state health minister said that 10-15 percent of the eligible people in Maharashtra remain to be vaccinated as taking the jab is voluntary. "This is a challenge for the health department to ensure a cent per cent vaccination and we will make it possible," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

India on September 17 reached another milestone by administering over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till the evening on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday. This is the first time the country has completed more than two crore vaccinations in one day.

[With PTI inputs]