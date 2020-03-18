Maharashtra businessman gets Yes Bank notice to pay Rs 152cr he doesn't owe it

A businessman from the Khopat locality of Maharashtra’s Thane district has been asked to pay Rs 152 crore to Yes Bank even though he has never dealt with the bank.

Sachin Talawdekar, who deals in power supply and back-up equipment, has received a notice from the Yes Bank in September last year, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Talawdekar owns Global Techno India, a company that deals with power back-up solutions, UPS, batteries, generators and inverters. He operates from his flat in Prabhavati Tower in Khopat and has an annual turnover of just Rs 25 lakh.

Shocked to receive the notice, Talawdekar has been running from pillar to post to have it withdrawn, the report said. He has sent a legal notice to the bank, asking it to withdraw its notice. But he has not gotten any reply.

He has reportedly approached the local Rabodi police station seeking action against the bank for harassment.

The notice states that he should pay the entire amount that he owes to one Dion Global Solutions directly to Yes Bank, the report quotes Talawdekar as saying. However, he claimed that he has nothing to do with the mentioned firm.

The bank claimed that Dion owes some Rs 152 crore to it and Talawdekar was one of the debtors of the firm, the report said. Talawdekar said he has never dealt with Dion or Yes Bank.

After receiving the notice, Talawdekar visited the local branch of Yes Bank at Thane's Talav Pali. He later approached the Rabodi police station where police 'fixed his meeting with bank officials', the report stated.

Bank officials took all relevant documents from him and told him that they will communicate with their Delhi office, which had issued the notice, but they have not yet reverted, the report quoting Talawdekar as saying.

Deepak Varhade, a police officer attached to the Rabodi police station, told the publication that the bank officials claim that the notice was probably sent to the man by mistake and he does not need to worry.

On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a moratorium on the troubled private sector lender, including capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per depositor. The moratorium would be lifted by 6 pm on March 18.