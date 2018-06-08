Maharashtra aims to host 500 startups in the fintech sector

Maharashtra is targeting to have 500 funded and stable startups in the fintech sector, a senior official said today.

"We envisage that in near future we will at least have 500 fintech startups who are enabled, stable, have successful sizeable funding," joint secretary and official on special duty to chief minister Kaustubh Dhavse said at an event here.

The state has been the first to prepare a fintech policy and also have a registry of fintechs, said an official statement from the organisers quoting Dhavse.