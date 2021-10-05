MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra: 15,000 devotees to be allowed per day at Shirdi Saibaba temple

As places of worship in the state are slated to reopen from October 7, a meeting of the district administration and the management of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust was organised to chalk out measures, the official said.

PTI
October 05, 2021 / 09:07 PM IST
PC: Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust

At least 15,000 devotees who possess online passes will be allowed to entry on a daily basis at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, a senior district official said on Tuesday.

As places of worship in the state are slated to reopen from October 7, a meeting of the district administration and the management of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust was organised to chalk out measures, the official said.

At least 15,000 devotees who possess online passes will be allowed to take darshan at the temple on a daily basis, he said, adding that devotees will have to apply for online passes.

The prasad counter at the temple will remain closed, he said.

According to the district administration, children below 10 years, pregnant women, sick people, senior citizens above the age of 65, and people without masks will not be permitted to enter the temple premises.
