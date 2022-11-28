Mahansaria Group rolls out Reise-branded two-wheeler tyres

Reise Moto, a division of the Mahansaria Group, in collaboration with European tyre giant Mitas, has introduced the Reise brand of two-wheeler tyres in India.

The firm has positioned Reise as a performance tyre built with European technology for Indian conditions. It has launched 26 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in phase 1 under six sub-brands, viz., TrailR, TourR, TraceR, and TroopR for motorcycles, and TripR and TwistR for scooters. The company said that it is developing a network of distributor partners to sell the tyres.

Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder & MD, Reise Moto, said: “India is one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the world. We are confident that with its extensive range, Reise Moto will become the most desired and dominant player in the two-wheeler tyre market.”

The company said that in the motorcycles category, while the TrailR series is for off-roader bikes, TourR is designed for the relaxed adventurer types, TraceR is for racetrack-inspired motorcycles, and TroopR caters to the commuter segment.

In the scooters category, the TripR series is for covering longer distances, while TwistR is more for negotiating city traffic, said the company.

“Reise Moto is a result of our understanding of the Indian tyre industry, with an aim to meet the demand for international quality tyres for Indian roads,” added Mahansaria.

The Mahansaria Group had earlier announced that it had entered into a 76:24 joint venture (JV) with European tyre firm Mitas to manufacture performance two-wheeler tyres, and set up a 30-acre greenfield facility for this in Saykha, Gujarat. The plant manufactures performance two-wheeler tyres under the brand name Mitas for the European and north American markets, and under the brand name Reise for the domestic market. Paolo Pompei, President, Trelleborg Wheels Systems (which took over Mitas in 2016) said, “With the best of our European technological expertise and the best practices between the two companies, we have a strong belief that the Mahansaria Group will make Reise one of the strong brands in the high-performance market in India, while supporting the continuous growth of our Mitas brand worldwide.”

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE