you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahanagar Gas to raise CNG, piped gas prices in Mumbai from July 1

The price of CNG will be revised to Rs 51.99/kg in Mumbai and surrounding areas

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) will hike prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Mumbai and the surrounding area by 32 paise/kg and 23 paise/Standard Cubic Meter, respectively, with effect from July 1.

The price of CNG will be hiked to Rs 51.99/kg. The cost of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) will be revised to Rs 31.79/scm (slab 1) and Rs. 37.39/scm (slab 2).

The company cited an increase in tariff at its Trombay RCF and Uran-Thal-Usar pipelines for the increase in the base prices of gas.

The hike in the CNG price is expected to have a slight impact on the running costs of autos and taxis, raising it by 1 paise/km and 2 paise/km, respectively.

"Even after the above revision, MGL’s CNG still continues to be a very attractive proposition and offers savings of about 51 percent and 22 percent as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai," the company said in a statement.

MGL last raised the cost of CNG and domestic PNG on April 4.

First Published on Jun 30, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #Business #CNG #gas #mumbai #PNG

