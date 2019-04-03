Mahanagar Gas to hike prices of CNG and PNG from April 4

Mahanagar Gas on Wednesday said the basic prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) will be increased by Rs 1.51 per kg and Rs 1.88 per SCM, respectively effective from Thursday April 4.

"In view of an increase in MGL's gas costs due to the recent increase in domestic natural gas price from USD 3.36 per MMBTU (GCV) to USD 3.69 per MMBTU (GCV), MGL is constrained to increase the basic price of CNG and PNG in and around Mumbai, effective from midnight of April 3 or early morning of April 04," the company said in a statement issued here.

Accordingly, revised delivered prices inclusive of all taxes of CNG and PNG in and around Mumbai will be Rs 51.57 per kg and Rs 31.53 per SCM (slab 1) and Rs 37.13 per SCM (slab 2) respectively, in place of earlier Rs 49.61 per kg and Rs 29.40 per SCM (slab 1) and Rs 35 per SCM (slab 2), respectively.

"This increase would have a marginal impact of Rs 0.06 per km and Rs 0.07 per km on the running costs of auto rickshaws and taxies, respectively," it said.

"Even after the revision, MGL's CNG still continues to be a very attractive proposition and offers savings of about 53 percent and 37 percent as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai," the company said.

Also, the domestic PNG continues to deliver unmatched convenience, safety, reliability and environmental friendliness to consumers, the company added.

However, despite crude price jumped to USD 70 per barrel, the Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged.