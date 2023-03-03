 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahanagar Gas to acquire Ashoka Buildcon's city gas arm Unison Enviro

Mar 03, 2023 / 11:22 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) on Friday signed an agreement to acquire rival private sector city gas distributor Unison Enviro from its promoters and existing shareholders Ashoka Buildcon and an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure, for an undisclosed sum.

Unison Enviro is a subsidiary of highway developer Ashoka Buildcon and is into city gas distribution in the districts of Ratnagiri, Latur and Osmanabad in Maharashtra, and Chitradurga and Davanagere in Karnataka, to domestic, commercial, industrial and transport sectors.

This acquisition will enable MGL, which is a subsidiary of gas major Gail, to expand into these five new markets. Currently it has licence to sell natural gas only in Mumbai metropolitan region and also in the neighbouring Raigad district.

"This transaction is of strategic importance as the extended footprint will scale our business activities across a larger network and customer base," Ashu Shinghal, MGL managing director, said.