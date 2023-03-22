 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahanagar Gas scouts for acquisitions as organic growth opportunities limited: MD

Amritha Pillay
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

The company will also explore equity opportunities in the electric mobility and hydrogen value chain space, says Ashu Shinghal.

Ashu Shinghal, managing director, Mahanagar Gas

Starved for organic options, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), one of India’s oldest city-gas distribution (CGD) companies, is focusing on acquisitions to fuel its growth. The company, which announced its maiden acquisition this month, may unveil more such deals as it scouts for potential buys.

Ashu Shinghal, managing director of MGL, said the company will scout for more such acquisitions as prospects for organic expansion for city-gas distribution in India are already exhausted. “We keep scouting because that is one way by which you can grow the company.

The other way is organic growth, which is very difficult because all the big cities are already allocated and licensed by the regulator. The cities that are left do not have much potential. So we don't find that organic growth will be of big size in CGD sphere,” he said.

MGL will also explore equity opportunities in the electric mobility and hydrogen value chain space, he said.