Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG, PNG prices in and around Mumbai; says move won't hit rickshaw & taxi fares

This hike would have a 'marginal' impact of Rs 0.10 per km and Rs 0.13 per km on the running costs of autorickshaws and taxis, respectively, according to MGL

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has hiked the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2.66 per kg and piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1.89 per standard cubic meter (SCM), amid rising fuel prices, effective October 2.

The revised prices of CNG and domestic PNG, inclusive of all taxes, will be Rs 49.61 per kg and Rs 29.30 per SCM (Slab 1) and Rs 35/SCM (Slab 2), respectively, in Mumbai.

This hike would have a 'marginal' impact of Rs 0.10 per km and Rs 0.13 per km on the running costs of autorickshaws and taxis, respectively, according to MGL. “Even after the revision, MGL’s CNG still continues to be a very attractive proposition and offers savings of about 61 percent and 38 percent as compared to petrol and diesel, respectively, at current price levels in Mumbai,” MGL said in a statement.

Following this hike, taxi and auto unions in Mumbai demanded a hike in fares and warned of protests if the demands aren’t fulfilled. Mumbai Taximen’s Union head Anthony Quadros told Mid-Day, “We want the minimum fare to be revised to Rs 25. We have kept quiet all these months, but now it will become unaffordable to drive taxis and we are going to agitate.”
