Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG, PNG prices in and around Mumbai; says move won't hit rickshaw & taxi fares

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has hiked the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2.66 per kg and piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 1.89 per standard cubic meter (SCM), amid rising fuel prices, effective October 2.

The revised prices of CNG and domestic PNG, inclusive of all taxes, will be Rs 49.61 per kg and Rs 29.30 per SCM (Slab 1) and Rs 35/SCM (Slab 2), respectively, in Mumbai.

This hike would have a 'marginal' impact of Rs 0.10 per km and Rs 0.13 per km on the running costs of autorickshaws and taxis, respectively, according to MGL. “Even after the revision, MGL’s CNG still continues to be a very attractive proposition and offers savings of about 61 percent and 38 percent as compared to petrol and diesel, respectively, at current price levels in Mumbai,” MGL said in a statement.