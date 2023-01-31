 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahanagar Gas cuts CNG price in Mumbai, adjoining regions by Rs 2.50/kg

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) said on January 31 that it has reduced prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Mumbai and adjoining regions, adding that the new rates will come into effect from February 1.

The price of CNG in Mumbai and adjoining regions has been slashed by Rs 2.50 per kilogram, MGL said in a press statement. With this reduction, the CNG price in the city and its neighbouring satellite towns will come down to Rs 87/kg.

The decision to slash the rates was taken in "anticipation of increased allocation of natural gas from High-Pressure-High Temperature (HTPT) areas to CGD (city gas distribution)," MGL said.

The increased allocation will "reduce Mahanagar Gas' input cost", the statement issued by the gas utility further noted.