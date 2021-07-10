MARKET NEWS

Mahalaxmi Group bags export order for low ash metallurgical coke to Indonesia

Recently, a ship with 22000 MT of Mahalaxmi Group's LAM coke onboard sailed from Paradeep port for Indonesia.

Moneycontrol News
July 10, 2021 / 10:24 PM IST
Representative image (Source: AFP)

North East based Mahalaxmi Group, through its group company Mahalaxmi Continental Limited has bagged an export order for low ash metallurgical coke to Indonesia, reported Economic Times on July 10.

Recently, a ship with 22,000 MT of LAM coke onboard sailed from Paradeep port for Indonesia.

The firm's chairman Naveen Singhal and executive director Sanjay Kedia, meanwhile, added that more orders are in the pipeline and would be shipped to various South Asian and European nations in upcoming two months.

"This opportunity shall also facilitate the company to have a focused approach in supplying the critical raw material to various other neighbouring countries to meet their domestic demand," ET quoted the duo as saying.

Close

Apart from this, Singhal mentioned that their firm took this initiative under the Act East Policy and Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign.

Mahalaxmi group has its power and coke manufacturing units in Assam, Odisha and West Bengal, through which it caters to the needs of steel, ferro alloys and silicon firms.
Tags: #Act East Policy #Atma Nirbhar Bharat #Indonesia #LAM Coke #low ash metallurgical coke #Mahalaxmi Group #metallurgical coke
first published: Jul 10, 2021 10:24 pm

