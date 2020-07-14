Mahagenco reduces generation cost by 9.32% for July using MOD method

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahagenco reduces generation cost by 9.32% for July using MOD method

Under the mechanism, the government eased the geographical restrictions in coal provisioning and allowed flexibility in utilisation of domestic coal among state and central power producers to reduce unnecessary transportation of coal and involved costs of the same.

PTI

Maharashtra government-owned power generation firm Mahagenco has announced it has managed to decrease its power generation cost by approximately 9.32 percent in July by adopting a merit order dispatch (MOD) method to source coal. The state power generator said that this will result in a cut in the cost of power for customers by around 20-22 paise per unit.

Centre had passed the merit order dispatch mechanism in 2016 to reduce the cost of electricity generation in the country and thereby bring down the cost of power for consumers.

Under the mechanism, the government eased the geographical restrictions in coal provisioning and allowed flexibility in utilisation of domestic coal among state and central power producers to reduce unnecessary transportation of coal and involved costs of the same.

Close

"Due to the decline in power demand during the lockdown period, we had to shut down a few of our total 28 coal-based power units in the state. As of June 30, only 10-12 units were operational, while 3,460 MW (megawatt) capacity was shut.

related news

If we now have to restart the power plants, we will have to reduce the cost of generation and, therefore, we adopted the merit order dispatch mechanism to source cheaper yet good-quality coal from nearby sources," the state generator said in a statement.

According to Mahagenco, nearly 70 per cent of its coal requirement is sourced from Western Coalfields Ltd.

"However, with the implementation of MOD, we have managed to bring down our power generation cost by almost 9.32 per cent in July. As a result, we will be able to restart a few more units to have nearly 20-22 units of around 6,000 MW operationalised," it said.

State power utility Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (Mahadiscom) has tied up with Mahagenco for supplying power to its over three crore consumers across the state.

The discom came under criticism for charging inflated bills to consumers in June.

On Monday, consumers along with power activist Pratap Hogade and local political leaders protested against inflated bills in various parts of the state seeking exemption from paying bills of the last three months for customers consuming less than 300 units.

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission had backed the state utility stating that the bills generated during June would be inflated as the utility could not complete the meter reading for March, April and May due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 06:44 pm

tags #Business #electricity #India #Mahagenco #Maharashtra

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.