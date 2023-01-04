 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maha govt says no move to privatize state-run power firms; unions call off strike

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the energy portfolio, said the government had no intention to privatize state-run power utilities.

Hours after employees of three state-owned power companies in Maharashtra started a three-day strike on Wednesday, the agitation was called off following the government's assurance that the utilities will not be privatized.

The decision to call off the strike was announced in the afternoon by Sanjay Thakur, president of the Subordinate Engineers Association, one of the unions participating in the 72-hour-long stir over a host of demands, following a meeting with Fadnavis.

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (Mahavitaran), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co Ltd (Mahapareshan) and Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Co Ltd (Mahanirmiti) are the state-owned power firms whose employees had gone on the strike earlier in the day.

Fadnavis said a "communication gap" between the state government and agitating trade unions led to the stir.

"If a meeting had taken place between the state government and trade union representatives earlier, the strike wouldn't have happened," he said.