you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Magnetic Maharashtra | Great Wall Motors, ExxonMobil, 10 others agree to invest Rs 16,000 crore in state

The state government has signed MoUs worth Rs 16,000 crore and land has already been allotted to nine of the 12 companies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra government has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 16,000 crore with 12 companies across sectors, as part of its Magnetic Maharashtra initiative aimed at attracting investors to the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies include ExxonMobil, UPL, Great Wall Motors, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions, Futon Motors and Varun Beverages, from sectors such as logistics, auto, chemicals, electric mobility and oil.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government would fast-track approvals and “offer all assistance to new investors”.

As per the MoU, Chinese automakers Great Wall Motors will invest Rs 3,770 crore through its recently-acquired General Motors’ Pune plant, and PMI Electro Mobility Solutions and Foton Motors will jointly invest Rs 1,000 crore towards manufacturing of electric vehicles in Pune.

UPL has pledged Rs 5,000 crore over five years in Raigad district for manufacturing of pesticide ingredients, while ExxonMobil has agreed to Rs 760 crore for lubricant manufacturing, and Varun Beverages will invest Rs 820 crore, it was announced.

The land has already been allotted to nine of the 12 companies. The companies have held talks with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) over the past six months, Business Standard reported.

“We expect the investment to materialise, and manufacturing to commence in two years,” Bhushan Gagrani, principal secretary, the Chief Minister's Office.

B Venugopal Reddy, Principal Secretary of the state’s Industries Department told the paper that three more investments worth Rs 8,000 crore in the pulp and paper, electronic system design and steel sectors are hoped “to be finalised soon.”

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 12:40 pm

