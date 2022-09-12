English
    Magna forays into micromobility with bet on Yulu

    Yulu deploys shareable low-speed electric two-wheelers

    Moneycontrol News
    September 12, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Mobility technology company Magna is foraying into the micromobility market by investing $77 million in India’s largest electrified shared mobility provider Yulu.

    Magna will have a stake in the company and a seat on the board of directors. In addition, the two companies have established a new battery-swapping entity.

    Yulu deploys shareable low-speed electric two-wheelers.

    Magna will serve as the exclusive battery-swapping provider for Yulu’s customers and manage the future buildup of the infrastructure required for swaps.

    This new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) entity leverages Yulu’s strong market position and network in India as well as its software expertise.

    The company currently has approximately 10,000 electric-powered two-wheelers in service and operations in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.

     
    Tags: #Magna Ind #micromobility #Yulu
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 10:20 am
