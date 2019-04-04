App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Magma Fincorp aims Rs 3,000cr asset growth in FY20

The company aims to raise up to Rs 500 crore in secured NCDs, including the greenshoe option.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Magma Fincorp Ltd is eyeing an asset growth of around Rs 3,000 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal, a top official of the company said on Thursday.

"Our dependence on bank funds is about 70 per cent, and in the current year, we hope to bring it down to 60 per cent. Ideally, we want it to be 50 per cent in two years," Magma Fincorp President and Group CFO, Kailash Baheti, said on the sidelines of its maiden NCD issue.

The company aims to raise up to Rs 500 crore in secured NCDs, including the greenshoe option.

"We are looking at an AUM growth of 3,000-3,500 crore in FY20 from about Rs 17,000 crore at present," Baheti said.

The NBFC has started to tap the retail sector, too, to raise 10-15 per cent of its total funds, he said.

Baheti said in the current fiscal, it will also explore foreign funds, including external commercial borrowing (ECBs).

Magma Fincorp said it has offered high coupon rates up to 10.75 per cent for the maiden issue, but in subsequent tranches, it will offer lower interest.

The company will raise around Rs 1,000 crore through retail NCDs, he added.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 08:56 pm

tags #Business #Magma Fincorp Ltd #Market news

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Pati-Patni Ki Sarkar' Did Nothing For 15 Years: Nitish Kumar Attacks ...

Congress Demands Kalyan Singh's Sacking as Governor After EC Points to ...

Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7

Non-BJP, Non-Congress Parties Will Win Big, Form Govt at Centre, Predi ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

Youngistan From CCS University, Meerut

18° South: National News, South Perspective

On Advani's 'Nation First, Party Next' Blog, PM Modi Says 'Mantra Perf ...

NaMo TV, A Brand New Channel Launched. Cyrus Talks To Its Alleged Corr ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

JPMorgan's Dimon says bad mortgage rules hindering growth of US econom ...

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Brent oil resumes climb to $70 on tightening global supply

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Moise Kean racism row: Possible punishment should fit the crime as rac ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC v SRH match at Kotla: Regular wickets derail D ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Sridevi starrer Mom to release in China on Mother’s Day now

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors react to Dayaben’s replacemen ...

Ziva Dhoni shifts loyalty, cheers for Mumbai Indians in the most adora ...

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.