 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Maggi “Chotu” price hike dents Nestle’s sales volumes and revenue growth in December quarter    

Sindhu Bhattacharya
Feb 20, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

Sales growth remained strong in mega and large cities despite the price increase, with metros and Tier I towns showing nearly 20 percent growth year-on-year. 

Nestle raised prices of Maggi “Chotu,” by Rs 2 during the quarter, which meant the 35-gram pack of noodles was priced at Rs 7 instead of the earlier Rs 5. (Representative Image)

A small price hike appears to have impacted Nestle India’s sales volumes and revenue growth in the December quarter of 2022. The company raised prices of the Low Unit Pack (LUP) of Maggi noodles, also called Maggi “Chotu,” by Rs 2 during the quarter. That meant the 35-gram pack of noodles was priced at Rs 7 instead of the earlier Rs 5.

So while net sales grew 14.2 percent to Rs 4,233.3 crore, led by pricing, analysts said the single percentage point volume decline in domestic sales during the quarter happened mainly due to the price hike in Maggi “Chotu.” LUPs account for nearly a fifth of Maggi portfolio sales and competitors did not follow Nestle in increasing prices of noodle LUPs.

Also, though the growth in sales in mega cities — with a population of over 4 million — remained strong in the December quarter, ICICI Direct pointed out that it was anyway impacted by the Maggi “chotu” price increase. The same phenomenon was witnessed in towns with a population below 100,000, where sales growth fell largely because of the pricing action on Maggi “chotu,” the brokerage said.

Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said that in towns with less than 100,000 population, sales growth came down from 13 percent to 5 percent for the company in the December quarter. “This is where the pricing action in LUPs, especially in the noodles category, has had an impact. Price increase there has been close to 40 percent and this has clearly had an impact. But this is not something that wasn’t anticipated by the company. In fact, on a margin-accretive basis, uptrading has happened to single and multi-packs and that will help longer-term growth,” he said.