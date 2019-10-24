Magathane Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Magathane Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Magathane is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 52.71% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 54.12% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prakash Surve won this seat by a margin of 20385 votes, which was 12.57% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 162210 votes.