Maersk says few shipbreaking yards in Alang meet global environmental, human rights standards

AP Moller-Maersk, the $81.5 billion global logistics company, said only a handful of shipbreaking yards at Alang follow human rights and environmental protection standards.

The norms at Alang in Gujarat, Asia's largest shipbreaking yard, weren't in line with the global standards and the company had invested in some yards to implement them, said Vikash Agarwal, managing director of Maersk South Asia.

India’s ship recycling capacity has fallen drastically since FY22, with no large vessels coming to Alang in Bhavnagar district.

The government has decided to hold back plans to double the ship recycling capacity in the country by 2024 and is instead looking to come out with a new five-year plan to revive the industry.

Experts said the slowdown in ships coming to Alang was due to non-compliance with European Union norms by Indian shipbreaking yards.

Shipbreaking units in India don't have facilities to handle hazardous waste or a separate area for breaking and segregating steel, the experts said.

They added that yards in India also don't have medical facilities, training centres and hygiene facilities for workers.

Agarwal said the upcoming dedicated rail freight corridors in India will play a major role in reducing logistics costs. Edited excerpts:

Last year, Maersk opened two warehouses — one in Uttar Pradesh and one in Haryana. How else is Maersk looking to expand this business in India?

Maersk has traditionally been a shipping company that was involved in transporting goods over the ocean for its customers. A few years back, Maersk changed its strategy and decided to become a global integrator of logistics. Maersk was now developing logistics solutions for its customers that involved taking full charge of their supply chains end-to-end.

The idea behind this integrator strategy was simple – we wanted to give our customers an experience in which they would get all their logistics requirements fulfilled through a single window. This helped us not only in connecting their supply chains but also simplifying them and allowing our customers to focus more on their core business.

To provide robust integrated logistics solutions, we have been investing in developing our landside transportation network that includes the movement of cargo by road and rail, cargo by air, storage through our warehousing solutions and so on.

Speaking of warehousing and distribution alone, Maersk has more than 65 facilities in India now spread across a total footprint of over 10 million square feet.

Last year, Maersk looked to start a rail line connecting Kolkata Port and JNPT. What has been the progress on this?

Maersk has launched various rail solutions for customers based on demand...

We continue to stay in close contact with our customers to understand their requirements and make adjustments to our solutions, depending on consumer behaviour as well as seasonality.

We have just started a new weekly dedicated rail service from NCR (National Capital Region) to Nhava Sheva to transport reefer containers for exporting perishable cargo to Middle Eastern markets.

What major benefits of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) has Maersk started seeing in its operations in India?

The DFC has cut freight travel times by 24 to 48 hours for cargo moving between North India and port infrastructure on the western coast of India.

Retailers and lifestyle brands in and around the NCR mainly export to North American, Australian and European markets… One of their main requirements is speed to market from their production centres.

With our consolidation centre located in Dadri, we will be able to significantly improve the speed to market as the WDFC (Western Dedicated Freight Corridor) will bypass New Delhi, cutting nearly 48 hours of transit time.

It simultaneously enables importers of raw materials such as paper, chemicals and electronic parts to plan their inventories more agilely.

While that is the story of speed on the one hand, the Indian government is working across the board with stakeholders and through trade digitisation to reduce logistics costs as a spend of the GDP.

We firmly believe that DFCs will be a key enabler in this respect over the next few years. Traditionally, exporters have used road transportation for flexibility. However, DFCs will make rail a more viable option.

The dedicated corridors improve cargo safety and freight handling. Moreover, rail is a more sustainable, lower-emission offering than hundreds of trucks moving cargo over 1,200 km. We are confident that DFCs will add efficiency by enabling more weekly trips for rail operators’ assets. In the long run, these efficiency benefits will get passed on to the country's importers and exporters.

By when can we expect Maersk to launch an India-Bangladesh inland waterways service?

The inland waterway service between India and Bangladesh holds great potential to grow in the future. It allows the trade to insulate itself from the volatilities of ocean transportation by providing an alternative during congestion and peak seasons and even compensates on costs.

However, the current market situation is such that the customers do not require anything over and above what ocean transportation solutions offer and therefore we do not have a running service on the inland waterways. That said, we are ready to start it as soon as there is a demand from our customers.

In June, Maersk launched an e-commerce solution at Rs 80/package. Which market is Maersk targeting?

Our latest solution for e-commerce logistics in India primarily focuses on brands in the MSME segment that aim to conduct their business on their own e-commerce platforms. These brands face challenges in terms of complex supply chains wherein they have to access warehousing space, distribution network and returns process through multiple vendors. Moreover, these services are available to them at high costs on a monthly basis.

What we are offering these brands is a solution wherein they could use our warehousing space, our distribution network and up to 20 percent returns to origin of their cargo – all through a single window with us as their logistics partner and at a flat rate across India as long as their cargo parcel fits our standard description. The brands will have to pay per use rather than monthly fixed costs, making it very easy for them to reconcile at the end of their monthly sales cycles.

The government has again started inviting bids for the Container Corporation of India. How interested is Maersk in the government’s stake in CONCOR?

As a part of our integrated logistics solutions offering, we are deeply committed to landside transportation of cargo, which also includes rail solutions.

Our decisions in future investments in this area of business will be highly driven by customer demand and our ability to scale. We are closely studying and evaluating various options for us to grow our rail business in India.

Are you looking at an acquisition in India to expand your warehousing and distribution business?

At the moment, we are not looking at any acquisitions in India.

The Indian government has pushed for the expansion of beleaguered ship-breaking yards in Alang. In 2016, Maersk sent two vessels to Alang. Is Maersk looking to send more ships to Alang?

Almost a third of the world’s ships are recycled in India, most of which are at 150 yards in Alang. Unfortunately, there weren’t the right standards in place when it came to human rights and environmental protection earlier that could govern the way ships were recycled.

Maersk came forward and set its own Responsible Ship Recycling Standards that went beyond the international Hong Kong Convention standards.

Maersk invested in handpicked yards at Alang to upgrade themselves to these very high standards. These included providing safe and healthy working conditions for the yard workers as well as ensuring that the environment was not damaged while undertaking ship recycling activities.

Once these standards were achieved, Maersk started recycling its vessels at such accredited yards in Alang. As of this year, Maersk has had a few more vessels being recycled in Alang too.

How important is the transition to sustainable fuels for Maersk? Are you working with any Indian company for sustainable fuel?

Maersk has set a goal to be net zero by 2040 and provide our customers with green solutions for their entire supply chains by then. The ocean shipping side of our operations is the biggest contributor of greenhouse gases and we have started addressing them.

We have ordered 25 new vessels that will run on green methanol, the first of which is already on the waters, and the remaining large vessels will be in-fleeted in the coming years.

To run these vessels, we are now in the process of securing green bio-methanol. We have tied up with several companies to secure these fuels and announced partnerships that will help scale up the production of such fuel in the future.

At the moment, we are not working with any Indian company for green bio-methanol.