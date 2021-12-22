Maersk acquires Asian warehouse specialist Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for $3.6 billion

CMA CGM Louis Bleriot and a Maersk Line container ship pass through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt July 7, 2021. Picture taken July 7, 2021. (PC-REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)

World’s biggest container line AP Moller-Maersk A/S said it is buying Asian warehouse specialist -- Hong Kong-based LF Logistics -- in a transaction worth $3.6 billion in enterprise value, Bloomberg reported on December 22.

Through this all-cash deal, AP Moller-Maersk is looking to expand its business into land-based logistics, which seemed to have more profits in comparison to its traditional sea-container business. This would be the second-biggest transaction by the firm after it took over Hamburg Sued in 2017 for $4 billion.

Earlier in 2021, the Copenhagen-based carrier had announced it plans to acquire air-freight company Senator International to mark its presence in all parts of the transport chain.

"We are on a journey away from being a container line sailing with containers from Hong Kong to Rotterdam to being a logistics company delivering solutions which enables our clients to get all the way from where goods are produced to where consumers are," Bloomberg quoted AP Moller-Maersk's Chief Executive Officer Soren Skou as saying.

Adding the that deal represents 'a big bet on Asia', Maersk's CEO said, "It means that we can also help our clients service the Asian market, which is where growth will be in the future."

With the acquisition, Maersk will add 10,000 employees and more than 200 warehouses in 14 countries. Also, it is expected that the firm would boost annual revenue in its logistics and services business by about $1 billion.

According to the report, Li & Fung Ltd -- which owns 78.3 percent of LF, are selling their stake. While the rest of the stake is owned by Temasek Holdings Pte In the deal, an earn-out with a total value of as much as $160 million related to future financial performance is also included.

However, LF’s freight-forwarding unit will remain with the owners and is not included in the deal. The transaction is expected to close in 2022.

Meanwhile, analysts estimate Maersk may book 2021 net income of $17 billion, or six times the result in 2020, as the firm is making record profits from a surge in freight rates. Due to the surge in price for transporting containers, about 15 percent of the world’s shipping capacity has been removed in global supply chain.