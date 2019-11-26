App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Madras HC restrains BPCL employees in Tamil Nadu from going on strike

Raising objections to the proposed BPCL privatisation, over 20 different employees unions of BPCL called for a nationwide strike.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Madras High Court on Monday restrained employees of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation in Tamil Nadu from going on a strike on November 28-29 to protest against the Centre's decision to privatise the corporation.

Passing interim orders on a petition from BPCL Managing Director M V Shenoy seeking to declare the strike call as illegal, Justice SM Subramaniam also directed the police to provide security to the premises of the public sector company in the state as prayed.

The Union cabinet had on November 20 gave its nod to the plan to sell governments 53 percent stake in BPCL saying the resources unlocked by disinvestment would be used to fund public welfare benefits.

Close

Raising objections to the move, over 20 different employees unions of BPCL called for a nationwide strike.

related news

Following this, BPCL management filed the petitions saying employees unions of such public-sector companies must give at least six-day notice to the management before resorting to a strike as per the Industrial Disputes Act.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 08:34 am

tags #BPCL

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.