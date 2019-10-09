App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh to host investors' summit to woo investments

The meet is aimed at attracting investments in logistics, warehousing space, agro-processing, tourism, pharma, information technology, textile and other sectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The first investors' summit of 9- month-old Congress-led government in state christened Magnificent Madhya Pradesh" to woo investments will be organised here on October 18.

The meet is aimed at attracting investments in logistics, warehousing space, agro-processing, tourism, pharma, information technology, textile and other sectors.

After the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST), we want to develop the state into a hub of logistics and warehousing sector, chief secretary RS Mohanty told reporters.

He said that the summit focuses to attract investments in agro-processing, tourism, pharma, IT, renewable energy, fast-moving consumer goods, artificial intelligence, cement manufacturing and mining sectors.

Mohanty said, "We have tailored 10 industrial policies for as many sectors, according to the wish of investors, instead of one for all.

"We have more than 25,000 hectares of land available at different places in our land bank for new industrial investment. If needed, more land can also be arranged for investors," he said.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 09:22 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Madhya Pradesh

