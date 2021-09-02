MARKET NEWS

Madhya Pradesh to get 93 MW nuclear power from Gujarat's KAPS

Under the agreement, Madhya Pradesh will get nuclear power at Rs 2.289 per unit from the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) near Surat in Gujarat.

PTI
September 02, 2021 / 08:40 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL) on Thursday inked a fresh power purchase agreement with Nuclear Power Corporation of India for the supply of 93-megawatt power for the next 15 years, an official said. Under the agreement, Madhya Pradesh will get nuclear power at Rs 2.289 per unit from the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) near Surat in Gujarat, he added.

"The MP Power Management Company has signed a fresh power purchase agreement with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India for the supply of 93 MW power for the next 15 years," MPPMCL's chief general manager Pramod Chowdhary told PTI. Due to the low tariff of power available from KAPS, a fresh agreement was signed to continue the supply, as the old agreement signed 15 years ago ended in 2020, he said.

ALSO READ: India's power consumption up 18.6% to 129.51 billion units in August

Presently, the state gets 273 MW of power from different nuclear power plants, he added.
Tags: #Gujarat #Kakrapar Atomic Power Station #Madhya Pradesh #MPPMCL #nuclear power
first published: Sep 2, 2021 08:40 pm

