Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018: All you need to know about the battle for ‘Hindustan’s Heart’

Madhya Pradesh, called the ‘Heart of Hindustan’ in its tourism campaign, will vote in a single phase election on November 28 to elect a new legislative assembly. The tenure of the current Assembly is slated to end on January 7, 2019.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be fighting to retain control over the state after being in office for 13 years.

Counting of votes will happen on December 11 along with Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has a total of 230 constituencies and has been governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2003. Former Union minister Uma Bharti and Babulal Gaur served as chief ministers between December 2003 and November 2005 before Chouhan took over.

Key dates

The Election Commission of India (EC) announced polling schedule for Madhya Pradesh and the other four other states on October 6. The model code of conduct also came into force with the announcement.

Date of issue of gazette notification: November 2Last date of nominations: November 9Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 12

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 14

Voters and reserved seats

The state has 5.03 crore voters on its final electoral roll, according to data from the EC. The poll panel has also increased the number of polling stations from 53,896 in 2013 to 65,341.

Out of the 230 seats, 35 are reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) while 47 have been reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (ST). The rest are categorised as ‘general seats’.

State politics

Barring two brief Janata Party and Samyukta Vidhayak Dal governments, politics in the state has largely been a binary contest between the BJP and the Indian National Congress.

Congress, however, has not been in power in MP since 2003, when Digvijaya Singh demitted as the chief minister.

After 15 years in power, the BJP is facing significant anti-incumbency. The poll battle is expected to be a one-on-one contest between BJP and the Congress, albeit a possible bump courtesy Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In 2013, the BJP won 165 seats while the Congress had bagged 58. BSP won four seats while Independent candidates clinched three seats. The BJP had vote share of 44.88 percent followed by Congress’ 36.38 percent and BSP’s 6.29 percent vote share.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah and Congress President Rahul Gandhi are expected to step up their ongoing campaign in the state as the polling date nears.

BJP’s campaign is expected to revolve around Chouhan, who is the saffron party’s CM candidate and Modi. The PM is expected to address at least a dozen rallies in the last 20 days of the campaign.

Congress has not declared a CM candidate. Congress’s campaign is being led by Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President and former Union minister Kamal Nath as well as former Union minister and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Digvijaya Singh.

Opinion polls

The Congress party is looking resurgent in the state if opinion polls are to be believed. According to an ABP News-CVoter opinion survey, Congress is expected to win 122 seats while the BJP would win 108 seats.

The two parties are expected to bag a vote share of 42.2 percent and 41.5 percent, respectively.

Despite Congress’ marginal lead and a tide of anti-incumbency against the BJP government, CM Chouhan remains the most preferred choice of the voters for chief ministership, the survey suggests.

However, a survey conducted by Times Now-WarRoom Strategies, projects that BJP would win 142 seats, 23 seats lower than it had won in 2013.

The survey projects Congress’ tally at 77 seats, 20 more than it had won in the previous election.

Further, the survey projects that other political parties, including BSP — who called off alliance talks with the Congress — winning 11 seats, up from eight in 2013.

BJP would get 44 percent of the votes while Congress would get 35 percent of votes, it predicts. Others would pick up a 21 percent vote share. It also suggests Chouhan is the most popular chief ministerial candidate ahead of Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia.