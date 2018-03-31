Madhucon Projects bags road projects worth Rs 734.9cr

Construction firm Madhucon Projects has bagged road projects worth Rs 734.9 crore from National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) in Nagaland. The company has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from NHIDCL for four road projects totalling Rs 734.9 crore, it said in a BSE filing. Hyderabad-based Madhucon Group has interests across sectors like construction, granites, coal, power and sugars.