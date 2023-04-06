 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macrotech Developers sells properties worth Rs 12,064 crore in FY23

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers, which sells homes under the Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

Realty firm Macrotech Developers' sales bookings rose 34 per cent to a record Rs 12,064 crore in the last fiscal, on better demand despite rise in interest rates on home loans.

In a regulatory filing, Macrotech Developers said it has delivered a strong pre-sales momentum with sales bookings of Rs 3,025 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal and Rs 12,064 crore for 2022-23 fiscal.

The company said it has surpassed the full-year guidance of Rs 11,500 crore.