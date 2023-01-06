 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macrotech Developers Q3 sales bookings up 16% at Rs 3,035 crore; pre-sales rise 62% in April-December to Rs 9,039 crore

Jan 06, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Macrotech Developers, which sells properties under the 'Lodha' brand, is one of the leading real estate developers of the country.

Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Friday reported a 16 percent growth in its sales bookings at Rs 3,035 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal on better housing demand.

In a regulatory filing, Macrotech Developers informed that the company has achieved its "best ever Q3 (October-December) pre-sales performance of Rs 3,035 crores showing a growth of 16 per cent on a YoY basis."

During April-December period of 2022-23 fiscal, Macrotech Developers has clocked 62 per cent growth in its sales bookings to Rs 9,039 crore, from Rs 5,568 crore in the year-ago period.

The total sales bookings in the first nine months of the current fiscal has already crossed pre-sales of Rs 9,024 crore achieved in the entire last financial year.

"This puts us on track to surpass our full-year guidance of Rs 11,500 crore," the company said.