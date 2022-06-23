English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Macrotech Developers enters Bengaluru; eyes Rs 1,200 cr sales from 1st housing project

    In a regulatory filing, Macrotech Developers said it will acquire 100 per cent equity of G Corp Homes to make foray into the Bengaluru market.

    PTI
    June 23, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    Realty major Macrotech Developers Ltd on Thursday announced its entry in the Bengaluru market and has formed a joint venture to develop its first housing project with an estimated sales bookings value of Rs 1,200 crore.


    In a regulatory filing, Macrotech Developers said it will acquire 100 per cent equity of G Corp Homes to make foray into the Bengaluru market.


    Macrotech Developers, which markets its properties under Lodha brand, has a significant presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. ”The company’s first project in Bengaluru has been signed through the JDA (joint development agreement) route by acquiring 100 per cent equity shares of a company namely G Corp Homes Pvt Ltd,” Macrotech said.


    ”The company’s first project in Bengaluru has been signed through the JDA (joint development agreement) route by acquiring 100 per cent equity shares of a company namely G Corp Homes Pvt Ltd,” Macrotech said. G Corp Homes has been acquired for Rs 21 crore.


    Property consultant Anarock facilitated the deal. Property consultant Anarock facilitated the deal. The project is located adjacent to Manyata Tech Park. ”The project has GDV (gross development value) potential of around Rs 1,200 crore and saleable area of around 1.3 million square feet,” the company said. The project launch is expected in next 6-12 months.

    Close

    Related stories


    Macrotech said Bengaluru will be the third housing market where the company’s residential developments will be available for the consumers, thereby covering nearly 2/3rd (by value) of the housing market of the top-7 Indian cities.


    This follows the company’s successful expansion in Pune where it now has two operating projects and several more to be launched in FY23. ”On the back of strong underlying housing demand as well as consolidation in the industry, the company expects to grow its pre-sales by over 20 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the medium term,” Macrotech said.


    The entry into Bengaluru market will be one of the drivers of sustainable, low-risk growth, it added. Macrotech said the company has recruited Rajendra Joshi as CEO for the Bengaluru market. Joshi last served as the head of residential business for Brigade group and prior to that, he worked with various developers, including Mahindra Lifespaces.

    Macrotech Developers is targeting a 27 per cent growth in its sales bookings during current fiscal year at Rs 11,500 crore on better demand prospects and strong pipeline of new launches. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 9,000 crore in last fiscal year.

    PTI
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Macrotech Developers #Mahindra Lifespaces #mumbai #pune
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 12:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.