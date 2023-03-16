 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Macro factors turning better for India amid global financial turbulence, says Uday Kotak

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Kotak's comments come in the wake of an evolving banking crisis in US where the authorities have taken over three collapsed regional banks and global banking major Credit Suisse is battling for survival.

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak

Even as the global turmoil continues in financial markets, the macro factors are turning better for India, veteran banker Uday Kotak said on 16 March.

With the current account deficit looking below 2.5% in financial year 2023 and going below 2% in financial year 2024, things are looking better for Indian economy, said Kotak.

"Lower oil helps. If we walk our talk and navigate well, India can stand out in this turbulence," Kotak said. India currently imports around 82 percent of its oil needs and aims to reach 67% by 2022.

Kotak's comments come in the wake of an evolving banking crisis in US where the authorities have taken over three collapsed regional banks and global banking major Credit Suisse is battling for survival.