Macro factors turning better for India amid global financial turbulence, says Uday Kotak

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak

Even as the global turmoil continues in financial markets, the macro factors are turning better for India, veteran banker Uday Kotak said on 16 March.

With the current account deficit looking below 2.5% in financial year 2023 and going below 2% in financial year 2024, things are looking better for Indian economy, said Kotak.

"Lower oil helps. If we walk our talk and navigate well, India can stand out in this turbulence," Kotak said. India currently imports around 82 percent of its oil needs and aims to reach 67% by 2022.

Kotak's comments come in the wake of an evolving banking crisis in US where the authorities have taken over three collapsed regional banks and global banking major Credit Suisse is battling for survival.

On Wednesday, Swiss regulators pledged a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse in an unprecedented move by a central bank after the flagship Swiss lender's shares tumbled as much as 30%.

In a joint statement, the Swiss financial regulator FINMA and the nation's central bank sought to ease investor fears around Credit Suisse, saying it "meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks." They said the bank could access liquidity from the central bank if needed.

The statement came after a major government and at least one bank put pressure on Switzerland to act, said people familiar with the matter, as the lender became caught up in a crisis of confidence after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week.

Credit Suisse said it welcomed the statement of support from the Swiss National Bank and FINMA.

On March 10, the SVB was shut down by regulators, and its assets were seized, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on March 10. The closure order was issued by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which also named the FDIC as the receiver, as per an official statement.

The FDIC, which is in-charge of protecting SVB's insured deposits, has formed the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara to hold the same. The seizure of SVB's assets marks the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual during the height of the 2008 financial crisis.