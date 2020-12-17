Macquarie says Yes Bank's asset quality stress could rise significantly near-term

live bse live

Yes Bank is likely to face significant asset quality stress over the next couple of quarters, the Economic Times said quoting a Macquarie Capital report.

Macquarie Capital recently met the Yes Bank management, and said the lender could see stress in its exposure to the real estate and hospitality sectors, The Economic Times reported.

"There is going to be a substantial increase in stress in the next two quarters as they have large exposure to the real estate and hotel industry where there are likely to be defaults," Suresh Ganapathy, associate director, Macquarie Capital said in the note as quoted by the publication.

Yes Bank's management told Macquarie they had front-loaded provisions and don't see a substantial dip in capital ratios, the report said.

"The management clearly alluded to taking upfront provisions and under a worst-case scenario, after adjusting for Covid provisions made and recoveries expected in the next six months, doesn't expect CET1 ratio to dip below 12 percent by the end of March 2021 from current levels of 13.4 percent," Ganapathy said.

Ganapathy also noted structural changes have taken place in Yes Bank after the rescue plan formed in March 2020 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), State Bank of India (SBI) and other financial institutions.

The new management clearly demarcates risk and business, Macquarie said in the note.

Macquarie also said signals on business front suggest Yes Bank is heading towards recovery.