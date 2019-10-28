App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Macleods Pharma USA Inc recalls 31,968 bottles of diabetes drug in US

The tablets being recalled are in the strength of 15 mg and have been manufactured by Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd in its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh, an enforcement report of the USFDA said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Macleods Pharma USA Inc is recalling 31,968 bottles of Pioglitazone Hydrochloride tablets used for treatment of diabetes in the American market.

The tablets being recalled are in the strength of 15 mg and have been manufactured by Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd in its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh, an enforcement report of the USFDA said.

The voluntary ongoing class II recall is on account of the product being "superpotent'', it added.

Close

The product was shipped to 8 distributors who may have further distributed the product, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said.

related news

As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation, "in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote".

The tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus in multiple clinical settings.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 28, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #diabetes drug #Macleods Pharma USA #recalls #US

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.