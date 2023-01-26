 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macleods Pharma recalls 10,000 bottles of anti-bacterial medication in US

PTI
Jan 26, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

As per the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Macleods Pharma Inc, a US-based unit of the company, is recalling 10,052 bottles of Levofloxacin tablets, which are used to treat different types of bacterial infections.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals is recalling around 10,000 bottles of generic antibiotic medication in the US market due to a labelling error, according to the US health regulator.

The company is recalling the affected lot due to"mismatching of the embossing on the tablets with the embossing mentioned in the package insert in the distributed bottles." Macleods manufactured the affected lot in its Baddi-based manufacturing plant in Himachal Pradesh.

The company initiated the Class III recall in the US and Puerto Rico on January 5.