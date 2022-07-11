Macau shuts all casinos to curb its worst COVID outbreak, plunging gaming shares

Macau- An autonomous territory in China, it is called the ‘Las Vegas of Asia’. (Image: Reuters)

Macau shut all its casinos for the first time in more than two years, sending shares of its gaming firms dwindling, as authorities struggled to contain the worst COVID outbreak seen by the world's biggest gambling hub.

The city's over 30 casinos and other businesses will remain shut for one week as people will stay at home and only make short trips for essential services.

Shares in Sands China plunged nine per cent, while those in Melco International, Wynn Macau, SJM, Galaxy MGM China dropped between six and seven per cent.

Macau has recorded around 1,500 COVID-19 cases since mid-June. Around 19,000 people are in mandatory quarantine as the government adheres to China's zero-COVID policy that aims to quash all outbreaks.

Also Read: Fresh COVID-19 outbreaks put millions under lockdown in China

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Although many casinos have been effectively closed for the past three weeks with only minimal staffing allowed, the more drastic measures have hit investor confidence.

Some analysts predicted that recovery in gaming revenue might not happen until the end of the third quarter or during the fourth quarter.

"We would probably need to write off July and likely August as well from the models," said DS Kim, an analyst at JPMorgan.

More than 30 zones in the city that have been deemed high risk are now under lockdown, meaning no one is allowed to enter or exit for at least five days. While the government said it was not imposing a citywide lockdown, the stringent measures mean Macau is effectively closed.

Casinos were last shut in Macau in February 2020 for 15 days. The government has previously been hesitant to close casinos due to its mandate to protect jobs. The industry employs most of the population directly and indirectly.

Authorities have added two hotels in popular casino resorts to be used as COVID medical facilities as they try to increase the capacity to handle the surge of infections.

More than 90 per cent of Macau's 600,000 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID but this is the first time the city is grappling with the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The territory had largely been COVID-free since an outbreak in October 2021.