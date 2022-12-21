 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M3M India buys 350 acre land in Panipat for Rs 1,500 crore; to build township at Rs 2,700 crore cost

PTI
Dec 21, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST

Gurugram-based M3M India promoter Pankaj Bansal said the company will invest a total of Rs 2,700 crore, including land and construction costs, to develop this township project and expects a sales revenue of Rs 5,000 crore.

Realty firm M3M India on Wednesday announced that it has acquired 350-acre land in Panipat, Haryana, for Rs 1,500 crore and will invest another Rs 1,200 crore to develop an integrated township.

"We have already forayed into the Noida market last month and now we have bought 350-acre land in Panipat from Ambience Group. This is the first step towards becoming a pan-India player," Bansal told reporters.

He said the company has entered into tripartite agreements with Ambience Group and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

"We have taken over the loan of Indiabulls Group," Bansal said.

The company plans to launch this township project in February of next year and expects to complete it in the next 18-24 months.