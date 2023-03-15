 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

M3M India acquires 3-acre land in Noida for Rs 250 crore; to invest Rs 350 crore more on development

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

M3M, which is one of the major players in the Gurugram property market, had entered Noida in late 2022 and has plans to expand aggressively in Uttar Pradesh.

Realty firm M3M India has bought 3 acres of land in Noida for Rs 250 crore and will invest another Rs 350 crore to develop a project comprising retail space and studio apartments.

The total investment will be Rs 600 crore to develop this project located at Sector 72, Noida.

M3M, which is one of the major players in the Gurugram property market, had entered Noida in late 2022 and has plans to expand aggressively in Uttar Pradesh.

M3M India said it purchased this 3-acre land through e-auction from Noida Authorities.