M Venkatesh takes over as Mangalore Refinery MD

Venkatesh today took over as the Managing Director & CEO of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, a subsidiary of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC). Venkatesh, 53, replaced H Kumar, who superannuated yesterday.

"M Venkatesh is a chemical engineer having over three decades of experience in oil and gas sector," Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) said in a regulatory filing.

Before taking over as MD & CEO, he was Director (Refineries) at MRPL.

He has been appointed for a five year term which is extendable till his superannuation in January 2025.