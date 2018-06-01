App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

M Venkatesh takes over as Mangalore Refinery MD

"M Venkatesh is a chemical engineer having over three decades of experience in oil and gas sector," Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Venkatesh today took over as the Managing Director & CEO of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, a subsidiary of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC). Venkatesh, 53, replaced H Kumar, who superannuated yesterday.

"M Venkatesh is a chemical engineer having over three decades of experience in oil and gas sector," Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) said in a regulatory filing.

Before taking over as MD & CEO, he was Director (Refineries) at MRPL.

He has been appointed for a five year term which is extendable till his superannuation in January 2025.

A chemical engineer from MIT Manipal, he started his career as a trainee in Indian Oil Corp (IOC) in 1988.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 01:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #M Venkatesh #Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.