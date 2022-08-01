English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    M&M shares jump over 6% after July sales data; hit 52-week high

    The stock climbed 6.15 per cent to settle at Rs 1,236.35 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 7.18 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,248.40.

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

    Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on August 1 jumped over 6 per cent after the company reported a 33 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicles sales in July this year.

    The stock climbed 6.15 per cent to settle at Rs 1,236.35 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 7.18 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,248.40.

    It was the biggest gainer among the Sensex constituents. On the NSE, the stock jumped 6 per cent to Rs 1,234.50 apiece. On the NSE, the stock jumped 6 per cent to Rs 1,234.50 apiece. In volume terms, 16.65 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.26 crore shares on the NSE during the day. On Monday, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 33 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicles sales in July this year at 28,053 units, driven by its utility vehicles.

    The company had sold 21,046 units in the same month last year, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing. The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 545.25 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 58,115.50.
    PTI
    Tags: #July #Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd #sales
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 05:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.