172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|m-cap-of-nine-of-top-10-most-valued-firms-zooms-over-rs-2-30-lakh-crore-6086941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

M-cap of nine of top-10 most valued firms zooms over Rs 2.30 lakh crore

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank jumped by Rs 68,430.18 crore to Rs 7,19,948.29 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the most valued companies.

PTI

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies zoomed by Rs 2,30,219.82 crore last week, with HDFC twins leading the pack.

During the last week, Sensex soared 2,278.99 points or 5.75 per cent.

Barring Reliance Industries Ltd, the country''s most valued firm, all nine companies witnessed rise in their market valuation for the trading week closed on Friday.

The valuation of HDFC zoomed by Rs 38,484.05 crore to reach Rs 3,83,771.94 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 34,892.98 crore to Rs 3,05,629.04 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank''s market cap jumped by Rs 33,649.7 crore to Rs 3,39,980.79 crore and Infosys added Rs 22,489.7 crore to take its valuation to Rs 4,74,242.93 crore.

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by Rs 16,285.35 crore to Rs 10,16,239.59 crore.

Bharti Airtel''s valuation rose by Rs 8,810.72 crore to Rs 2,45,363.69 crore and Hindustan Unilever gained by Rs 5,169.03 crore to reach Rs 4,92,067.57 crore.

Also, HCL Technologies added Rs 2,008.11 crore to Rs 2,30,824.35 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Reliance Industries tanked by Rs 17,141.77 crore to Rs 13,72,017.43 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained the most valued company tag followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies.
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 10:14 am

tags #Business #Companies

