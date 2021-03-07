English
M-cap of eight of top-10 valued firms zoom Rs 1.94 lakh crore

PTI
March 07, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST
Eight of the top 10 valuable firms added over Rs 1.94 lakh crore to their market valuation last week, led by Reliance Industries Ltd.

On the contrary, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) witnessed losses in their valuations.

RIL added Rs 60,034.51 crore to take its valuation to Rs 13,81,078.86 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by Rs 41,040.98 crore to Rs 11,12,304.75 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped Rs 28,011.19 crore to Rs 3,81,092.82 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) zoomed Rs 16,388.16 crore to Rs 5,17,325.3 crore. Infosys added Rs 27,114.19 crore to Rs 5,60,601.26 crore and the valuation of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 8,424.22 crore to Rs 4,21,503.09 crore.

The market valuation of HDFC went up by Rs 1,038 crore to reach Rs 4,58,556.73 crore and that of Bajaj Finance by Rs 12,419.32 crore to Rs 3,28,072.65 crore.

Close

In contrast, the valuation of HDFC Bank declined Rs 2,590.08 crore to Rs 8,42,962.45 crore and that of SBI by Rs 5,711.75 crore to Rs 3,42,526.59 crore.

In the ranking of 10 most-valued companies, RIL was at the top of the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance in that order.

On weekly basis, the Sensex gained 1,305.33 points or 2.65 percent.
first published: Mar 7, 2021 10:18 am

