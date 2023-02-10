English
    Lyft shares skid on fears Uber pulling ahead

    Lyft on Thursday provided first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts that were below market expectations, a stark contrast to Uber's strong profit projection and better-than-expected earnings.

    Reuters
    February 10, 2023 / 10:08 PM IST
    Lyft Inc shares fell 35% on Friday after a bleak forecast fueled worries that the company will have to cut prices and sacrifice profit to avoid being a distant second to rival Uber in the North American ride-sharing market.

    Both the companies have been locked in a battle for market share coming off the pandemic lows, with latest earnings showing Uber's global presence and more diversified business were giving it an edge over rideshare and U.S.-focused Lyft.

    "Uber benefits from having a global rideshare model, and international markets have been quicker to bounce back than the United States," Bernstein analyst Nikhil Devnani said.

    "As the bigger platform Uber is able to offer more volume for drivers, not only within rideshare, but also now with (food and grocery) delivery."