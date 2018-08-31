App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 11:14 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Lyft in talks to hire advisor for 2019 IPO: Media report

Lyft has hired Class V Group LLC to work with the management on the process and plans to begin taking pitches from banks starting as early as September.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US ride services firm Lyft Inc is in talks with an advisor for a targeted March or April 2019 initial public offering, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

In September last year, Reuters reported that the second biggest U.S. ride service company was close to hiring an IPO advisory firm in its first concrete step to become publicly listed.

Lyft has hired Class V Group LLC to work with the management on the process and plans to begin taking pitches from banks starting as early as September, Bloomberg said, citing sources.

Lyft and Class V Group did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Lyft has, in the past, defied predictions about when it will launch its IPO.

The ride hailer had raised $600 million in its most recent funding round led by Fidelity Management in June this year, doubling its valuation to $15.1 billion in little over a year. Lyft operates in roughly the same number of U.S. cities as rival Uber, which is also planning to go public next year.

An initial public offering for Lyft would amplify Uber's troubles. It would be an opportunistic way for the company, which was valued at $7.5 billion in its last funding round, to capitalize on its larger rival. Fresh capital for Lyft would merely compound the frontrunner's injuries.

 
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 11:11 am

tags #Business #Lyft #Market news #Technology #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.