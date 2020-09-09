LVMH pulls out of $16 billion merger deal with Tiffany

French luxury group LVMH on September 9 called off its acquisition of American jewellery giant Tiffany & Co, citing delay in the closing date.

The company said in a statement that it had received a letter from the French government, directing it to defer the acquisition of Tiffany until after January 6, 2021. This comes amid a recent threat of imposition of taxes on French products by the US.

"The board learned of a letter from the French European and Foreign Affairs Minister, which, in reaction to the threat of taxes on French products by the US, directed the group to defer the acquisition of Tiffany until after January 6, 2021," the Louis Vuitton parent said.

LVMH's board also took note of Tiffany's request to extend the "Outside Date" in the merger agreement from November 24 to December 3, 2020.

It said, "As a results of these elements, and knowledge of the first legal analysis led by the advisors and the LVMH teams, the board decided to comply with the merger agreement signed in November 2019 which provides, in any event for a closing deadline no later than November 24, 2020, and officially records that, as it stands, the Group LVMH will therefore not be able to complete the acquisition of Tiffany & Co."

Following LVMH's move to call of the takeover, Tiffany's has decided to sue the French luxury group for resorting to delaying tactics to force a renegotiation of the deal, the Financial Times has reported.

LVMH had in November last year agreed to a $16.2 billion acquisition of US jeweller Tiffany, a deal that was set to be the luxury good maker's biggest purchase to date.

The deal had reportedly come after a long wooing campaign by LVMH, already the world's top luxury firm overall, for one of the world's most famous jewellery houses, known for wedding rings and diamonds. The shareholders of Tiffany gave the green light to the deal earlier this year in February.