Luxor aims to be Rs 1,000 crore company in next 3-5 years, partners with Germany's Schneider Pen

Mar 16, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

Under the partnership, Schneider will provide technology and transfer it to Luxor in India for manufacturing. It will be the first instance of the German firm producing its products outside of its home country.

New Delhi, Mar 16 Luxor Writing Instruments and Germany’s Schneider Pen on Thursday announced a collaboration to launch co-branded products in the Indian market.

Through the partnership, Luxor is looking to accelerate its growth and touch the revenue of Rs 1,000 crore over the next three to five years, while Schneider Pen is looking to increase its revenue by around 10 million euros.

”This is the first time a German brand or any brand is going to be launched as a co-brand. Luxor Schneider will be the consumer brand in the country and German technology and precision engineering, which is the heart of Schneider’s brand, is now going to be part of the technical support and know-how and transferred to India, which Luxor will take forward and build the base of India’s consumer with better writing products,” Luxor Writing Instruments Managing Director Pooja Jain Gupta told PTI.