Lupin's institutional shareholders reject new ESOP scheme: Report

The institutional shareholders reportedly rejected a proposal that would have granted 6 million stock options to Lupin's employees.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
Proxy advisory firms had reportedly recommended that Lupin's institutional investors oppose the resolution

Proxy advisory firms had reportedly recommended that Lupin's institutional investors oppose the resolution

Pharmaceutical company Lupin's institutional shareholders have rejected a proposal to approve the Employee Stock Options (ESOP) 2021 scheme, The Economic Times has reported.

The institutional shareholders rejected a proposal that would have granted 6 million stock options to Lupin's employees, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Lupin did not respond when contacted by The Economic Times.

The company had said that 50 percent or more of the grant shall vest subject to performance. The new proposal was floated since Lupin does not have enough stock options to grant to present and future employees under the existing schemes

Proxy advisory firms had recommended that Lupin's institutional investors oppose the resolution, the report said.

"We note that the exercise price of the company's existing ESOP schemes are at face value and have assumed that the options issued will be at the same exercise price," said a note by proxy advisory firm IiAS, as viewed by the publication.

"The exercise price for the scheme will be the par value of Rs 2 per share or a price determined by the board. ESOPs are 'pay at risk' options that employees accept at the time of grant, which is protected if the ESOPs are issued at a significant discount to the market price."
Tags: #Lupin
first published: Aug 18, 2021 12:36 pm

